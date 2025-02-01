Pb bags top honour under Green Schools Programme

Chandigarh: Punjab has once again set a benchmark in environmental sustainability by securing the prestigious ‘Best State’ and ‘Best District’ awards under the Green Schools Programme.

These accolades, facilitated by the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) and the state’s Department of Science, Technology & Environment, will be conferred during the ‘Green Schools Awards Ceremony’ organised by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on February 4 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.