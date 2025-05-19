Pb: Anti-drugs campaign sparks motivating stories

Chandigarh: Former drug addicts hailed the Punjab government’s anti-drugs campaign while sharing their journeys of overcoming drug addiction and reintegrating into society.

A former addict, who battled addiction for 12 years, credited the government’s stringent measures against drugs for helping him escape this curse. "The AAP government’s efforts have made treatment accessible, and addicts like me are getting better. I urge the youth to stay away from drugs and not destroy their future," he said.

Another recovered addict shared a heart-wrenching account of his struggle with addiction. He recounted how he lost his father, stole money from his father’s dead body to buy drugs, sold his land, and his wife left him. "When I returned from the de-addiction centre, I didn’t even have money for my pregnant wife’s scans. However, the government helped me a lot,” he shared.

"My father’s death motivated me to change. I received complete care at the de-addiction centre, and today, I am happily living with my family. Recovery is possible. Don’t lose hope; the Mann government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign is your way out. The government is here to help; you just need to ask for it," stated an individual who recently recovered from drug addiction.