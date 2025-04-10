Pb: 84 drug smugglers held

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Thursday arrested 84 drug smugglers and recovered 2.5 kg heroin, 86 kg poppy husk, and Rs 70400 cash from their possession. With this, the number of drug smugglers arrested during the last 41 days of the state government’s anti-drugs campaign has reached 5621, officials said.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Sharing details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that over 200 teams, comprising over 1200 police personnel, under the supervision of 86 gazetted officers have conducted raids at 452 locations across the state.