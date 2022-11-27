Pb: 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers transferred

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday shifted 22 IAS officers and 10 PCS officers with immediate effect, according to an official order.

Among senior IAS officers, 1988 batch IAS officer Ravneet Kaur has been posted as special chief secretary, food processing with additional charge of jails while Anurag Aggarwal has been given the charge of additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, cooperation.

Services of IAS officer Malwinder Singh Jaggi have been placed at the disposal of the department of local government for posting as chief executive officer of Punjab water supply and sewerage board, the order said.

Services of Vipul Ujjwal have been placed at the disposal of the department of transport for posting as managing director, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, Patiala. Harish Nayar goes as special secretary of the public works department while V K Setia has been posted as Registrar of cooperative societies, as per the order.