Pb: 10 mobile medical units launched

Chandigarh: Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh flagged off 10 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) from Punjab Bhawan here on Monday. He was accompanied state Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and MLAs from Mansa and Bathinda districts.

These units, launched in collaboration with The Hans Foundation, aim to bring essential medical services directly to the doorsteps of residents in rural areas.

Balbir Singh said that these fully-equipped mobile vans have been allocated to Mansa and Bathinda districts, ensuring that underserved populations receive timely and quality healthcare at their doorsteps.

The MMUs provide a wide range of services, including free medical consultations with MBBS doctors, 40 types of diagnostic tests, 220 types of free medicines, specialised health awareness camps and home visits for patients unable to reach healthcare facilities, he said.