Pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of all those killed in Manipur violence in 4 weeks: NHRC

Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday said it has asked Manipur government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation each within four weeks to the next of kin of all the people who died in ethnic clashes since May.



After completing its two-day camp here to hear cases from the northeastern states, NHRC also ordered the Manipur government to complete the assessment of damaged houses and pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to each of the victims within six weeks.

The rights body instructed the state government to clear the blockade on National Highways 2 and 37 passing through Manipur.

‘We have been told that the next of kin of 93 persons, who died in the violence, have been given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. We were told that 180 people were killed till a particular date.’

‘We have asked them to complete the process to pay compensation to the next of kin of the remaining people within four weeks and report to us,’ NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra said at a press conference here.

Regarding rebuilding of houses damaged during the violence, the commission directed the Manipur government to complete the assessment within six weeks for distributing the compensation as per the existing scheme, he added.

‘The govt is proposing a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for reconstruction of houses. They have been asked to complete this process so that reconstruction of houses begins soon,’ Justice Mishra said.

Noting that violence is still continuing in some parts of Manipur, the NHRC asked the state govt to prepare a roadmap to restore situation and clear the blockade on the NH 2 and 37 as soon as possible, he added. Justice Mishra further said the commission also heard a case related to death of 57 people, injuries to 18 persons and missing of four due to negligence of Northeast Frontier Railway while executing a project of construction of tunnels and railway tracks to connect Jiribam with Imphal.