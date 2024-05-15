Pay compensation to kin of deceased: WBCERC asks two private hospitals

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has asked Mission Hospital in Durgapur to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to a family member of a deceased woman who died after giving birth to a girl child. The Commission has also directed Health World Nursing Home in Asansol to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.



The WBCERC has found negligence on the parts of both the private hospitals. The patient was taken to the Health World Nursing Home where the doctors said that the patient would be requiring SNCU as she was to deliver a premature baby. As the hospital did not have a critical unit in the Pediatric department, the patient was transferred to the other hospital. The patient was kept at the hospital from 10-11 am though her health condition was critical and fast deteriorating.

The patient was taken to Mission Hospital at 11.45 am. The critical patient was taken to the OPD and the OT was conducted at around 3 pm and she delivered a girl child. The woman was kept in the ICU and she died at around 3.30 pm.

The WBCER said that Mission Hospital had said that they did not have critical care beds. They failed to give any satisfactory reply as to why the treatment was not given to the mother. As per protocols priority of treatment is always given to the mother.

Mission Hospital had no gynecologists. The Health World was asked by the Commission as to why there was a delay in the treatment when the patient was critical.