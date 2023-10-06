Pawar meets Kharge and Rahul, discusses road ahead for INDIA bloc

New Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Rahul Gandhi and is learnt to have discussed the plan forward for the opposition alliance INDIA, which last met in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.



The opposition bloc has not met since Mumbai and is likely to do so soon, sources said.

The three leaders discussed the current political situation and the road ahead for the alliance, which is looking to take on the BJP in the upcoming Assembly and general elections. The meeting lasted around 40 minutes.

They also chalked out plans for the next meeting of the INDIA bloc, the sources said.

Kharge later posted pictures of his meeting with Pawar on X, and said ‘Today, along with Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, met NCP President Shri Sharad Pawar ji to further raise the voice of the people of the country.’

‘We are ready for every challenge,’ he said while using INDIA bloc’s tagline - ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA (India will unite, INDIA will win).

Pawar also posted his pictures of the meeting on X and said, ‘Paid a courtesy visit to INC President MP Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence. MP Rahul Gandhi, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and Gurdeep Sappal, INC CWC Member were also present for the meeting.’

Friday’s discussions come after a joint public meeting of the INDIA alliance in Bhopal in October was cancelled. It could not be held following opposition by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath over statements by DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, against ‘Sanatan Dharma’, sources said.

Some opposition leaders are suggesting that the next meeting of the INDIA opposition leaders be held in West Bengal.