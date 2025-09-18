Pawar bats for unity amid Gazette-driven demands

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that if every community bases its demands on the Hyderabad Gazette, unity among communities will be difficult to achieve.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on the sidelines of a governing council meeting at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, Pawar questioned the state government’s decision to form two separate committees -- one for Marathas and another for OBCs. There should be no compromise on social unity, and if any political price needs to be paid, it should be paid, he asserted.