Patriotism is paramount in our culture, says Anurag at Kshatriya Mahakumbh

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur said that the land of Bharat has given birth to many great warriors and heroes.



Patriotism is paramount in the culture and beliefs here, he added. He said that the Kshatriya community has always worked for the development of the country. Referring to the Puranas while defining a Kshatriya, the Union Minister said that the person who takes the responsibility of protecting the society and the country is a Kshatriya.

The Union Minister was addressing as the chief guest at the Kshatriya Mahakumbh organised on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti at Sohna in Gurugram district on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that our history books have always glorified foreign invaders and the true heroes and immortal sacrifices of the country are now being given their rightful place. He said that eventually changes will be seen in the NCERT books. He said that today people are being made aware of the truth of history through the medium of various films/media with the right facts. The Union Minister said that Maharana Pratap was the only rare warrior who took everyone along with him in the fight for self-respect and independence, sacrificing every glory, every happiness and comfort.