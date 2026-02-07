‘Patriotic excitement’ led to slip, won’t repeat: MP minister Shah apologises again

Bhopal: With a Supreme Court-imposed deadline on the state government to decide on prosecution drawing closer, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Saturday issued yet another apology for his controversial remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, stating he had spoken in a moment of “patriotic excitement”.

He also said that he would not repeat such a mistake in future.

Speaking to reporters, Shah insisted he never intended to insult any woman officer, the Indian Army or any section of society.

He said his words did not reflect his real feelings and were spoken under emotional influence.

“I have said this many times earlier, and I am reiterating it today that I did not intend to insult any woman officer, the

Indian Army or any section of society,” the minister said.

Shah added that the intention behind the remark should also be considered, claiming he bore no ill will.

He said he had already apologised multiple times and was again seeking forgiveness “from the depths of his heart”.

“It is extremely painful for me that such a controversy arose due to a small error on my part. I have immense respect

for the Indian Army

and will continue to do so,” he said.

The Supreme Court had on January 19 directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks whether sanction should be granted to prosecute Shah for the objectionable remarks.

The minister landed in controversy in May last year after a video clip of his speech at a public event in

Raikunda village of Indore district went viral on social media.

Colonel Qureshi had gained national attention for briefing the media during ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan last year.

Shah said he had now realised the importance of maintaining

decorum and sensitivity in public life.

“I have introspected and learned a lesson from this incident. I accept my responsibility. I will control my speech in the future, and such a mistake will not be repeated,” he said, while apologising

once again to citizens who were hurt, particularly the armed forces.

Earlier, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had strongly criticised Shah for using “derogatory remarks”

and “indecent language” against Colonel Qureshi, and directed the police to register an FIR.

Following the high court order, an FIR was registered against the minister at Manpur

police station under sections 152, 196(1)(b) and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.