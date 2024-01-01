Patnaik lays foundation stone of Bhubaneswar Metro project in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 6,225 crore Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project.



Before laying the foundation stone at Ratagada Lenka Sahi near Trisulia, Patnaik held a roadshow on the 26 km route of the proposed metro project. People stood on both sides of the road and different groups performed traditional folk dance and music to welcome the chief minister during the roadshow.

Stating that this is the state government’s single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in Odisha’s history, Patnaik said that this is also the flagship project of Odisha under the 5T (transformational) initiative.

Patnaik said the project will have 20 stations covering 26 km from Bhubaneswar airport to Trishulia. The project will be completed in four years and will provide an easy transport facility from Bhubaneswar airport to Cuttack via Trishulia and strengthen urban mobility in the state.

The first phase will be carried out with an expenditure of Rs 6,255 crore by the state government.

The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation has signed a contract with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of the metro railway from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Trishulia. The DMRC will execute the project as a turn-key consultant and charge a fee of Rs 326.56 crore.

On the occasion of the Utkal Divas on April 1, 2023, Patnaik had announced the Metro rail project. The state Cabinet approved the phase-I of the project at a cost of Rs 6,255 crore in November 2023.