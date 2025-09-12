Patna: RJD worker shot dead; Tejashwi slams NDA

Patna: An RJD worker was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants near Rajendra Nagar terminal in Patna, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Ala Rai, a resident of Raghopur in Vaishali district. Raghopur Assembly constituency is represented by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

SP (Patna East), Parichay Kumar, told reporters that “the incident took place… near Rajendra Nagar terminal at 10 pm on Wednesday. Immediately after receiving the information…, police reached the spot and took the victim to the nearest hospital, where he succumbed during treatment”.

Police have recovered six spent cartridges from the spot, the SP said, adding that it is suspected that more than two persons were involved in the incident.

“The exact cause of the incident is not known, but the locals said he was active in politics and also involved in the sale-purchase of land. Police are investigating the matter from all angles and also analysing CCTV footage to nab the accused,” said the SP.

Reacting to the news, the LoP said hardly a day passes “when such incidents do not take place somewhere. We can expect nothing better when criminals are being openly patronised by the ruling dispensation”.

“…criminals are planning their attacks while sitting in the homes of deputy CMs (Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary). The law-breakers of the state behave like Vijay and Samrat…Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is out of depth,” he alleged.