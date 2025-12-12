‘Patna registers 1,200 new HIV-positive cases in 2025’

Patna: Patna district has registered more than 1,000 new HIV-positive cases this year, an official said.

Additional Project Director (APD) of Bihar AIDS Control Society, N K Gupta, told reporters that “1,200 HIV-positive cases have been registered in Patna, followed by more than 400 in East Champaran and 340 in West Champaran district in 2025 so far.” With these new cases, Patna district now has 7,923 HIV-positive cases.

When contacted, Bihar Health minister Mangal Pandey refused to comment on the issue and said that officials at the Bihar AIDS Control Society are authorised to speak on the matter.

According to data retrieved by PTI, the total number of people alive on ART (Antiretroviral therapy) in Patna is 7,923, of which 4,705 patients are undergoing treatment at PMCH, 3,091 are under treatment in RMRI, and 127 in Netaji Subhash Medical College.

As per the data, East Champaran had 6,827 people undergoing ART treatment.

Madhubani, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Sitamarhi had 5,685, 5,529, 5,289, and 4,958 HIV-positive cases, respectively.

Officials at the Bihar AIDS Control Society said that positive cases detected at Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) are sent for 100 per cent coverage at ART centres.

According to an official document dated December 1, “Through the 32 ART centres operating across various districts of the state, the Government of Bihar is providing free ARV medicines regularly for proper treatment and care of 97,046 people living with HIV”.

An official said that there are four reasons behind the spread of HIV positive cases: unprotected sex, use of infected needles for injections, transfusion of infected blood, and transmission from mother to child.

The government is providing financial support to HIV-infected and affected families through various social security schemes like the Bihar Centenary AIDS Patient Welfare Scheme and the Parvarish Scheme.