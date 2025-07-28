Patients treated in torchlight at UP hospital

ballia (UP): After a video of patients being treated in torchlight at the emergency room of the district hospital here went viral, health department officials on Sunday said the situation arose due to a combination of power outage in the area and a technical glitch in the hospital’s generator.

Chief Medical Superintendent of Ballia district hospital Dr S K Yadav said that power supply in the area was disrupted on Friday evening. The generator that supplies power to the emergency medical building also had a technical problem, resulting in an outage that lasted 45 minutes.

Yadav said that someone might have made a video of the situation and posted it online, which went viral

on Saturday.

After the issue came to light, a sufficient number of inverters were installed in the emergency medical room and the system has been made efficient, he added.