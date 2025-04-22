Patiala: AIESCB ‘Tug of War’ tournament inaugurated

Patiala: The two-day 46th AIESCB “Tug of War” tournament was inaugurated with great fervour on Monday at the PSPCL Sports Complex, Patiala. The event commenced with the ceremonial welcome of the chief guest, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary, Power and CMD, PSPCL.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said: “Sports not only builds physical strength but also fosters unity, discipline, and leadership among individuals. It is heartening to see such enthusiastic participation and teamwork. PSPCL remains committed to promoting a culture of fitness, collaboration, and sportsmanship across all levels.”

Teams from Punjab, Haryana, MP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are participating.