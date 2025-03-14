Passports using fake docs case: Kolkata Police file chargesheet against 130 persons

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has filed a chargesheet against 130 persons, including about 120 Bangladeshi nationals, for allegedly obtaining Indian passports using fake documents.

According to police, the accused persons have been booked on charges of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent and criminal conspiracy along with other allegations under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

Among the 130 accused mentioned in the chargesheet, 10 persons have been arrested. Of them, eight are still in judicial custody while two were granted bail.

The remaining 120 persons, who are reportedly Bangladeshi nationals and applied for Indian passports by submitting false documents, are mentioned as absconding in the chargesheet.

It may be mentioned that during November last year, a case was registered at the Bhowanipore Police Station based on a complaint filed by a cop from the Security Control Organisation (SCO). A few days after the case was registered, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed. While probing the case, cops found involvement of a few Postal department employees who were arrested as well.

It was also unearthed that for each passport, the racket used to receive about Rs 5 lakh.