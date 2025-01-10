Passing-out parade of 57 CBI SIs held in Gzb

GHAZIABAD: In a grand finale, the 29th batch of Sub-Inspectors under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Academy at Ghaziabad was given away in a grand Passing Out Parade (POP), where 57 officers were promoted. The passing-out parade ceremony was headed by CBI Director Praveen Sood.

Sood congratulated the officers for successfully completing the intense training programme. He also appreciated the commitment of the academy's staff in equipping the trainees with the advanced skills and tools they need to effectively discharge their duties as part of the premier investigative agency.