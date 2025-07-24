Passenger caught on CCTV defacing Metro coach door, police action likely

Kolkata: A male passenger was caught on CCTV spray-painting the door of a Metro coach operating on Kolkata’s Blue Line, prompting Metro Railway authorities to initiate legal proceedings and seek police assistance to identify the offender.

Metro officials said Door No 5 of Coach No 4036 on rake MR-409 was found defaced with black spray paint. CCTV footage confirmed that the incident took place on June 27, 2025, at around 7:13 pm. The video shows a man wearing a backpack across his chest spraying black paint on the coach door.

“As soon as the defacement was noticed, we reviewed and analysed the CCTV footage. The man’s actions were clearly visible. Police assistance is now being sought to identify the individual and initiate legal action,” said a Metro official.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Metro authorities condemned the act, calling it a blow to the system’s image and a matter of public concern. “Metro Railway, Kolkata is the pride of the city. Such an act has damaged its image and also hurt the sentiments of Metro users and lovers,” the statement reads.

Metro authorities have requested all passengers to refrain from engaging in such acts within Metro premises. They have also urged commuters to intervene or inform Metro officials immediately if they witness such activity by co-passengers, so that appropriate action can be taken against the offender.

With CCTV cameras installed across rakes and stations, officials warned that such activities can be easily recorded and offenders identified. Legal action will be initiated against any person found engaged in such acts.