Party needed well-educated, young face, says Shinde on son’s LS ticket

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray over the latter’s statements on dynastic politics.



Thackeray had asked people to end dynastic politics while addressing gatherings on his tour of Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, on Saturday. Thackeray had also said giving Shinde’s son a ticket was a mistake.

Justifying his son’s candidature, Shinde said,” It was the requirement of the party in that period. The party was seeking a well-educated and young face to be fielded in the Lok Sabha election. It gave ticket to Shrikant and we won. Our party’s tally increased.”

Shinde said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the country ahead rapidly, Thackeray’s chief ministership, between late 2019 and June 2022, had taken Maharashtra back by more than 10 years.