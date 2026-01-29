Parts of north India witness rain, uptick in minimum temperatures

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessed wet weather on Wednesday, even as multiple places experienced an uptick in minimum temperatures in northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir, where the National Highway was fully restored after being closed due to heavy snowfall earlier.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall was recorded across most areas in western Uttar Pradesh, with some rainfall also observed in the eastern parts of the state over the past 24 hours. Thunderstorms occurred in isolated locations in both regions of the state. Hailstorms were reported in one or two places in western Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly, and gusty winds were experienced across both meteorological subdivisions, officials said.

Night temperatures showed a marked increase in the Gorakhpur and Ayodhya divisions. A significant rise was noted in the Lucknow, Bareilly, and Agra divisions, while temperatures remained largely unchanged in other areas. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 9.0 degrees Celsius in Bulandshahr.

Parts of eastern Rajasthan also experienced light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, over the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. The highest rainfall recorded was 26 mm at Manohar Thana in Jhalawar district. Additionally, moderate to dense fog was reported in several areas across the state.

Nagaur registered the lowest minimum temperature at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said that from January 28, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry over most parts of the state. Due to strong northerly winds, a drop of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in temperatures is expected.

In J&K, where fresh snowfall across Kashmir on Tuesday led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, traffic was fully restored on the NH-44.

According to the officials, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) personnel sprinkled salt and urea to get rid of frosty conditions on the road and ensure safe driving.