Parts of Kashmir receive fresh light snowfall; Srinagar-Jammu NH closed

Srinagar: Some areas in Kashmir received intermittent light snowfall amid a decrease in minimum temperatures in most parts of the Valley, officials said on Saturday.



The bad weather also forced closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Some areas in the Kashmir Valley, especially the upper reaches, received fresh light snowfall early on Saturday, the officials said.

Pahalgam, the tourist resort town in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, recorded 13 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, followed by eight inches in Kokernag, six inches in Qazigund and four inches in Shopian, they said.

There was very light snowfall in Srinagar, Ganderbal and some other areas in the plains.

Some other areas in Jammu and Kashmir received intermittent rainfall.

The inclement weather also hit air traffic to and from the Valley with many flights being delayed.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the only all-weather road connecting the Valley with the rest of the country, was closed for traffic due to shooting stones at Panthyal, the officials said.