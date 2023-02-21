Parts of India to record 3 to 5 deg C temp above normal in next few days

New Delhi: Northwest, central and west India are predicted to record maximum temperatures three to five degrees above normal over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.



Many parts of the country are already recording temperatures that are usually recorded in the first week of March.

The Met office had said Monday that significantly higher-than-normal temperatures may have an adverse impact on wheat and other crops.

A senior meteorologist at the IMD said temperatures in northwest India are likely to drop by two degrees Celsius over the next two days after a western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan region recedes.

However, maximum temperatures are likely to remain three to five degrees above normal in the region as well as central and west India over the next five days, he said.

On Monday, most places in northwest, central and west India logged their maximum temperatures in the range of 35 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The city had recorded an all-time high of 34.1 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2006, and a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees on February 17, 1993.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional forecasting centre, said the lack of strong western disturbances was the primary reason for the early heat in Delhi and other parts of northwest India.

“The weather in northwest India is primarily regulated by western disturbances. Since there has been no active western disturbance in the region since January 29, the temperatures have gone up appreciably,” he said.

A few feeble western disturbances have led to below-normal precipitation in the hills, Srivastava added.

Maximum temperatures are already showing a rising trend and the mercury may soar to 40 degrees Celsius and above in one or two meteorological subdivisions of northwest India in the first half of March, the scientist said.

The Met office on Sunday said isolated heatwave “conditions are likely over Kutch and Konkan during the next two days”.

Officials had said it was the earliest a heatwave alert was issued for these regions.

However, IMD on Monday withdrew the heatwave warning for these regions due to sea breeze leading to a drop in temperatures, the officials said.