Parts of BMW to be manufactured in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday assured support and cooperation to Modern Automotives for their future plans to expand their projects by manufacturing pivotal parts of automotive giant BMW in the state.



A delegation of Modern Automotives Ltd comprising Aditya Goyal, Suhail Goyal and Manish Bagga met the CM on Wednesday and informed him that the Indian company is the first in the country to receive approval for deliveries of differential pinion shafts to the German luxury vehicles manufacturer. They said that the order has been confirmed for 2.5 million units valued at Rs 150 crores. The CM accepted the invitation of the delegation to lay the foundation stone of the plant next month. “It is a matter of immense pride that the parts of leading automotive giant BMW will be now produced in the state,” Mann said.