Partnership between EC-BJP, alleges Rahul

Nawada: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that a “partnership” has been going on between the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “steal votes” and asserted that the Mahagathbandhan will not allow even one vote to be stolen in Bihar.

Addressing a gathering at Bhagat Singh Chowk here on the third day of his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Gandhi said the right to vote has been given to the people by the Constitution and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and the Election Commissioners are “snatching” it away from them.

“This is your right that has been given to you by the Constitution that you have fought for and Modi, Shah and election commissioners are snatching away from you. (RJD’s) Tejashwi (Yadav), me and the other (Mahagathbandhan) leaders standing here want to tell them that we will not let you steal even one vote in (Bihar),” Gandhi said.

He alleged that the EC-BJP have “stolen” the elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, about 1 crore voters were added through magic between the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Gandhi said.

He said the Congress asked the Election Commission to provide a machine-readable voters list and CCTV footage but the poll body refused.

“Now in Bihar they are carrying out ‘vote chori’ in a new manner. They are doing this chori before your eyes but we will not let them vote chori,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Warning the people, he said, “First your voter card will go, then your ration cards will go and then your land will be handed over to Adani and Ambani,” Gandhi alleged.

This country belongs to farmers, labourers, small traders and the youth, and not to a few billionaires like Adani and Ambani, he said.

Gandhi said all the wrong laws, GST, demonetisation are aimed at benefiting a few billionaires.