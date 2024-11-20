Parties run door-to-door campaigns to woo J’khand voters

Ranchi: A day before the 2nd phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Wednesday, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to voters with door-to-door canvassing and social media campaigns.

Thirty-eight Assembly seats are going to polls in the second and final round, while the first phase of voting for 43 segments was held on November 13.

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA are making efforts to galvanise people’s support through social media posts. The candidates and workers of different parties embarked on door-to-door canvassing since last night to woo voters.

This exercise is underway even after the election campaigns for the second phase of polling officially ended on Monday as there is no bar on seeking votes through door-to-door canvassing with up to five political workers, according to guidelines issued by the Election Commission. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also BJP’s election in-charge for Jharkhand, posted a video clip on X and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the saffron camp on November 20.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday sought people’s support through a post on X.“I am seeking your support for my work and future vision plan. Look at every scheme of my government - there is no caste-based restriction in it,” Soren claimed.

In an apparent attack on the BJP, JMM candidate

and Soren’s wife Kalpana posted on X, “We will choose love

and development, not hatred and conspiracy. They will

not be able to break the courage of us by putting Hemant ji in jail.”