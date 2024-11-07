Parties erupt in joy as J&K passes resolution to restore special status

Srinagar: Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed a resolution passed in the Assembly on Wednesday, seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives from the region for the restoration of the erstwhile state’s special status.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra hailed the resolution, saying it reflects the urges and aspirations of the people of the Union Territory.

“The Congress welcomes the resolution passed by the Assembly seeking the restoration of the constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including fully-empowered statehood along with all constitutional guarantees,” he said in a statement.

Karra said after the Supreme Court’s last year verdict on the Article 370, “this is the first democratic expression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting their aspirations”. “There should be no reason for the Centre to deny the rights and protection to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that are already in vogue in many other parts of the country. The Indian National Congress (INC) is committed to fighting for statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and safeguarding the rights of its people to land, jobs, natural resources and its unique cultural identity,” he said.

Karra said the BJP’s opposition to the resolution makes it “evident” that the saffron party’s “petty political interests” are not only at “loggerheads with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but also their sole priority, no matter at what cost”. “It (BJP) is not only disrespecting the overwhelming sentiment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but are actively hindering the process of restoration of constitutional and democratic rights, guarantees like that of cultural identity, land, jobs, natural resources. They cannot claim to represent our people while acting against their rights,” he added. The resolution provides a much-needed opportunity for a meaningful engagement between New Delhi and the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of the “mistrust created by the acts of the BJP government” over the last several years, the Congress leader said.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami hailed the resolution as “historic” and congratulated the members of the House.

He said it has been “our commitment that we will restore what was taken from us on August 5, 2019”. “Today, the House fulfilled its promise by passing the resolution and demanded that the government take forward the process of restoration of Article 370.”