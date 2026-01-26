Participate in democratic processes, being voter greatest privilege: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to take part in democratic processes, saying being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India’s future.



In a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers on National Voters’ Day, he described voters as the decider of the destiny (bhagya vidhata) of India’s development journey. “To be a voter is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy. Voting is a sacred constitutional right and a mark of participation in Bharat’s future,” the prime minister said. National Voters’ Day is celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.