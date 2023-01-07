Partha’s custody extended till Feb 7

Kolkata: Former state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) chairman Manik Bhattacharya were sent to one-month judicial custody by a special court in Kolkata on Friday.

Chatterjee was produced virtually in Bankshall court on Saturday in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case. Partha his aide Mukherjee complained of physical ailments and unavailability of proper treatment. The judge directed the ED to look into the matter and ensure that adequate treatment is made available in the correctional facility.

However, the judge ordered them to remain in judicial custody till February 7. In another case, the judge sent Bhattacharya to one month judicial custody in the Teacher Eligibility Test corruption case. Bhattacharya has applied for bail in the court and ED opposed it. The judge adjourned the hearing till February 7.

In relation to the case, Bhattacharya’s wife Shatrupa and son Showik were summoned by the court. It has been reported that they surrendered in the Bankshall court on Saturday.