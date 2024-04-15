‘Part of ‘orchestrated campaign of PM’ to browbeat judiciary’

New Delhi: On Monday, the Congress claimed that the letter from 21 judges to the Chief Justice of India was an “orchestrated campaign of the prime minister” to “threaten, browbeat and intimidate” the judiciary that has flexed its muscles in recent months. A group of 21 retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts have written to the Chief Justice of India on the escalating attempts by “certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation and public disparagement”.



These critics are motivated by narrow political interests and personal gains and are striving to erode public confidence in the judicial system, they said. Asked about the letter at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the “greatest threat” to judicial independence comes from the BJP.

“Please see the fourth name on that list and it will give away the whole objective, background and authorship of the letter,” he said in an apparent reference to former Supreme Court Judge M R Shah. “This letter is a part of an orchestrated campaign of the prime minister to threaten, browbeat and intimidate a judiciary that has flexed its muscles in recent months. A judiciary that has called out India’s biggest corruption scandal, the electoral bonds scam...A Supreme Court which said there is a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, that is the target,” Ramesh alleged. The Congress leader also claimed that the Supreme Court in which a very distinguished lady judge was highly critical recently of demonetisation is the target.

“So this letter of the 21 Modi-friendly former judges has to be seen along with that letter of 600 Modi-friendly lawyers. This is all an attempt to intimidate, frighten and browbeat an independent judiciary,” Ramesh alleged.