Part of missile falls during defence exercise in Jaisalmer; no casualties

Jaipur: A part of a missile fell during a routine defence training exercise at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Saturday, landing near a village outside the range limits, officials said.

No casualties or damage to property were reported.

According to defence sources, the incident occurred when a missile fired as part of a scheduled military drill veered off its intended target and fell about 500 metres from Bhadariya village, located near the Lathi area of Jaisalmer.

The impact caused a loud explosion that was heard several kilometres away, triggering panic among residents of nearby villages.

"It fell within the field firing range. It was during routine exercise," SHO Lathi Rajendra Kumar said.

Soon after the incident, Army and Air Force teams, along with local police, reached the site and cordoned off the area. The portion of the missile was recovered and taken back to the firing range in a pickup vehicle, officials said.



