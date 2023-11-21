Parliamentary panel upholds Hindi names for proposed criminal laws

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has held that the Hindi names given to the three proposed criminal laws is not unconstitutional, dismissing criticism against the move by some political parties and their leaders.



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by BJP MP Brijlal has taken note of the wording of Article 348 of the Constitution, which says that the language to be used in the Supreme Court and in the high courts, as well as for Acts, Bills and other legal documents shall be in English language.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS-2023), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS-2023) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA-2023) were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11.

The proposed laws will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had questioned the rationale behind the central government giving Hindi names to the bills.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had also voiced strong objections against the use of Hindi names for the proposed criminal laws.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the Centre’s move “reeks of linguistic imperialism” and that it was an attempt to carry out “recolonisation in the name of decolonisation”.

The Madras Bar Association has dubbed the Centre’s move to name the three bills in Hindi as against the Constitution. The association has also passed a resolution in this connection.