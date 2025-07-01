Parliamentary panel reviews Sikkim’s tourism initiatives and future roadmap

Darjeeling: The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture conducted a review meeting in Gangtok on Monday with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim.

The meeting was chaired by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and attended by several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

A detailed presentation was made by Additional Chief Secretary, CS Rao, highlighting the state's efforts to promote eco-tourism, local employment, and climate-resilient infrastructure under the tagline, ‘Where Nature Smiles’.

Key developments include the implementation of the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 2024, promotion of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathula, and participation in major international tourism fairs.

Rao outlined upcoming infrastructure projects such a glass skywalk at Singshore Bridge; a skywalk at Bhaleydunga, Yangan; Gangtok cultural village and eco-wellness centre at Yuksom under Swadesh Darshan 2.0; development of pilgrimage sites under the Four Patron Saints Project (PRASHAD scheme).

He also discussed the state’s 'Mega Homestay Project' with 1,000 new units, ongoing training for women and youth under the Sikkim INSPIRES programme, and a vision to position Sikkim as a global tourism destination.

Highlighting the future tourism roadmap, Rao emphasised on skill development and local youth engagement; Rural tourism development with infrastructure, skilling, and digital initiatives; Resumption of flight operations from Pakyong Airport with central support and Upgrading existing accommodations with star classification (28 hotels, 1,685 beds)

The committee appreciated the progress and emphasised sustainable tourism practices, eco-friendly infrastructure, skill development, and stronger digital outreach. Discussions also focused on community-based tourism, resuming flights from Pakyong Airport, and enhancing rural tourism infrastructure.

A separate review meeting on transport was also held, chaired by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha.