Parliamentary panel pitches for action plan to effectively combat Pak-backed terrorism

New Delhi: The government should come out with an action plan to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as terrorist attacks in India can only be curbed by dismantling all terror networks and safe havens, a Parliamentary panel said on Tuesday.

In its report tabled in Lok Sabha, the committee on external affairs said India should mount coordinated global efforts to root out terror infrastructure in the neighbouring countries.

The committee desired that the government should keep up its diplomatic efforts to "expose the nefarious activities of Pakistan" and its links with various terrorist outfits at every forum.

It also called for strengthening India's land borders and sea routes to prevent infiltration of terrorists into the country.

The parliamentary panel is headed by senior Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor.

"The committee also desire that the government should make regular assessment on whether the situation is conducive for resumption of high-level interaction with the Pakistan government and take steps accordingly," the report said. It said the problem of terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border.

"Terrorist outfits are provided safe havens, material support, finance and other logistics by Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) to carry out terrorist activities in India," the report said. "The committee are of the firm view that terrorist attacks in the country can only be curbed by dismantling all terrorist networks and safe havens and recommend that an action plan/mechanism may be worked out at the earliest for effective sharing of resources, capacity enhancement and pooling of available experts of the central agencies," it said.

The committee also noted the challenges being faced by India in dealing with radicalism and recommended that the government should remain proactive and maintain close coordination with multilateral and regional bodies to combat the challenge.

"India should also play a prominent role in working out/evolving counter-radicalisation measures and institution-based mechanisms in collaboration with the international community for preventing the spread of radicalisation and extremist ideology," it said.

The parliamentary panel also urged the government to take initiatives for strengthening mechanisms for combating "financial and digital terrorism". "The committee are aware of the rapid stride in financial technology innovation by terrorists/terrorist groups and desire that the government should work in close coordination with FATF (Financial Action Task Force) and other bodies to bring about qualitative improvement in the regulatory capacity," it said.