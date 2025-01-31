Parliamentary panel likely to take up issue of fake and paid news

NEW DELHI: Issues of “rampant” paid news, fake news, many TV news channels focussing on sensationalism, and traditional newspapers’ struggle due to digital disruption and declining readership are likely to figure in a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday, sources said.

The standing committee on Communications and Information Technology headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is scheduled to “review implementation of laws related to all forms of media” in the meeting in which a host of factors related to the media will be discussed.

Sources Thursday said the panel may also highlight its concerns over disproportionate coverage given to crime and celebrity news at the cost of important and serious news as some channels turn to sensationalism in chasing TRPs.

Media trials of sensational cases at times shape public opinion and affect their legal course, and the committee cannot overlook it, the sources said.

That TV debates often turn into a platform for shouting matches and mud-slinging are expected to figure in the meeting as well. A source said conflict of interests involving media owners, journalists and political entities affects credibility of the news and that ethical boundaries are crossed many a time due to lack of strong regulatory mechanism.

Among other key issues that may draw the committee’s concerns is the expensive and long-drawn legal battles faced by journalists and media houses that discourage investigative journalism.

Severe financial crunch facing regional and vernacular media, and fake news is playing “havoc” in the country, especially during elections, a source said.

The panel will discuss social media control by foreign corporations, media laws, and the Press Council of India’s functioning under the 1978 Act, focusing on press freedom and standards in India.