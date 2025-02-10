Parliamentary panel expresses concern over Jal Jeevan Mission missing 2024 deadline

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the Jal Jeevan Mission missing its December 2024 deadline to provide tap water to all rural households in India and has urged the Centre to help underperforming states achieve their goals.

The Standing Committee on Water Resources, chaired by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, in a report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, also noted that progress in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Rajasthan is below the national average.

Earlier this month, the Government announced an extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) until 2028 in the Union Budget.

Launched in August 2019, the JJM aimed to provide 55 litres of drinking water per person per day to all rural households by 2024.

The panel said it is “concerned and dismayed” that since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, “only 11 states” -- Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Punjab, and Telangana -- have reached their “saturation level by achieving ‘Har Ghar Jal’ status”.

The committee noted with concern that the saturation timelines projected by states and UTs to achieve ‘Har Ghar Jal’ status would be till 2027, thereby extending the original 2024 timeline of JJM by three more years.

It also noted that the physical progress in the remaining states and UTs ranges from 96.42 per cent to 53.84 per cent. However, the performance of six states -- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Rajasthan -- is below the national average under JJM.

The Jal Shakti Ministry told the panel that “long gestation period of multi-village schemes, lack of dependable groundwater sources in drought-prone and desert areas, geogenic contamination, and terrain challenges in hilly and forested areas have slowed down the pace of implementation for the programme in underperforming states”.

The ministry also sought “lack of technical capabilities in the states, delay in clearances from nodal agencies, availability of matching state share especially during Covid-induced lockdown”, etc., as reasons for slow pace of implementation for the programme.

The committee asked the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation to play a more proactive role and provide all necessary assistance to all the states and UTs in achieving their set goals expeditiously, while focusing on underperforming ones.

According to Government data presented in Parliament earlier this month, 15.4 crore (79.5 per cent) of the total 19.36 crore rural households in the country have been covered under the mission so far.

Around 46 per cent of households each in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Jharkhand await connections under the Government scheme, the data showed.