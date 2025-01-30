Parliamentary panel adopts report on Waqf Bill by majority

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel examining the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday adopted by a majority vote its report that contained changes suggested by ruling BJP members, prompting the Opposition to dub the exercise as an attempt to destroy the Waqf boards.

The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, chaired by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, adopted the report on the draft legislation by a 15-11 majority vote. Opposition members were submitting dissent notes to the report.

BJP members insisted that the Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha in August last year, seeks to bring modernity, transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, while the Opposition termed it as an attack on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community and interference in the functioning of the Waqf boards.

Speaking to reporters after the 38th sitting of the committee, Pal said the report will be presented to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday and tabled in both Houses of Parliament during the Budget Session beginning Friday.

A key concern of the Opposition was the appointment of non-Muslims on the Waqf Board, which they claimed was violative of Article 26 of the Constitution that granted citizens freedom to manage their religious affairs, including establishment and maintenance of institutions for religious and charitable purposes.

“You have violated our rights granted under Article 26 of the Constitution. You talked about Uniform Civil Code, but there are Hindu

Endowment Board, Sikh Boards, Christian boards which do not have non-Hindus, non-Sikhs, and non-Christians as members. But why does this not extend to Muslims? This is an attempt to destroy the Waqf Boards,” Congress member Imran Masood told reporters here.

At its meeting on Monday, the committee had adopted 14 amendments to the Bill, all proposed by BJP members and rejected every change suggested by the Opposition members, including Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP, Shiv Sena-UBT and the AIMIM.