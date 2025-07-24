Parliamentary committee charts roadmap for climate-resilient and organic agriculture

New Delhi: Indian agriculture is at a turning point. Climate change, soil erosion, and excessive dependence on chemical inputs have collectively produced an unstable environment, where the very basis of rural livelihoods and food security hangs in the balance.

The Sixth Report of the Committee on Estimates (2024–25), a Parliamentary committee, was presented on Wednesday, providing both a timely diagnosis and a realistic path ahead. It envisions a transformational journey driven by climate-resilient agriculture, revitalising natural and organic farming, and enhancing ‘Krishi Vigyan Kendras’ (KVKs) as key rural institutions.

India’s vulnerabilities are stark. “Climate change is projected to lower yields by about 4.5 to 9 per cent in the medium term, affecting around 310 highly vulnerable districts,” the report notes. These are not abstract numbers—they mean more pain for farmers, increased food insecurity, and an escalating economic cost to an already weakened rural economy. Alarmingly, “with 109 districts ‘very high risk’ and 201 ‘highly vulnerable’ under the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) protocol,” the challenge requires prompt, systemic transformation.

At the centre of India’s approach is the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA), a programme of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. NICRA is more than a technology intervention—it is a comprehensive mission to strengthen Indian farming systems against weather extremes. The results have been impressive.

In the past decade, over 2,900 new crop varieties have been bred, such as drought-tolerant rice and heat-tolerant wheat. “Reports from NICRA-adopted villages in Telangana and Karnataka state that farmers’ revenues have gone up by 35–40 per cent compared to non-NICRA villages,” the report points out. Just as good are the “productivity increases of 28–37 per cent for crops and 10–12 per cent for livestock,” states report.

All this would not have been possible without the extensive chain of Krishi Vigyan Kendras. These local entities are bridges connecting research with practical application. “KVKs play a crucial role in building capacity. Improving climate literacy and empowering farmers with the skills to adopt sustainable practices.” KVKs have brought natural and organic farming practices into being through an equivalent number of demonstrations, workshops, and trainings.

Natural farming, as per the Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati (BPKP), is a paradigm shift. Based on traditional Indian knowledge, the system “seeks to enhance soil health, lower farmers’ input costs, and build climate resilience.” With farm-made inputs such as jeevamrit and beejamrit, natural farming slashes expenses by half—between 12 per cent and 45 per cent according to the report—and enhances the micro-environment of the soil. Together, organic agriculture provides a more organised and verifiable route for green farming. The Committee finds that “farmers who practice organic farming get about 20 per cent–30 per cent premium prices for their produce compared to conventional farming produce,” showing that the market is increasingly inclined to pay a premium for sustainable growing.

Yet, the change is not problem-free. The initial years of transition to organic or natural farming from traditional methods inevitably come with yield and income uncertainties. The Government has reacted with direct benefit transfer, market connectivity, and assistance for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to reduce such uncertainties. For example, “under PKVY, farmers are supported with Rs 31,500 per hectare in three years… Rs 15,000 of which is paid directly through DBT for organic inputs.” In the North-East, where the geology and agricultural culture are conducive to organic agriculture, MOVCDNER has developed institutional and market infrastructure, which is now being replicated across the country.