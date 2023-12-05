Parliamentary board’s CM choice will be final, says BJP’s Raj in-charge

JAIPUR: The BJP’s in-charge of Rajasthan Arun Singh said on Tuesday that everyone will respect the decision made by the party’s parliamentary board about the Chief minister position, even as newly elected MLAs continued to visit ex-CM Vasundhara Raje at her residence which is seen as a show of strength.



Raje, a two-time former Chief minister of Rajasthan, is said to be among the frontrunners for the post this time also. The BJP swept the Assembly elections in the state, winning 115 of the 199 seats where polling took place.

According to the party sources, Arun Singh and C P Joshi met BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

Sources from Raje camp claimed that nearly 50 MLAs have met her at her residence since Monday. “Some of them met her today,” a leader in that camp said. While many of the MLAs termed the visit a courtesy meeting, some of them hinted that Raje is a suitable face for the next Chief minister because of her work in the previous two tenures.

“BJP has returned to power in Rajasthan only because of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vasundhara Raje,” said Nasirabad MLA Ramswaroop Lamba.

Babu Singh Rathore, Prem Chand Bairwa, Govind Ranipuria, Kalulal Meena, KK Vishnoi, Pratap Singh Singhvi, Gopichand Meena, Bahadur Singh Koli, Shankar Singh Rawat, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Chaudhary, Pushpendra Singh and Shatrughan Gautam and other MLAs met Raje on Monday.

On Tuesday, Jogaram Patel, Arun Amra Ram, Arjun Garg, Sanjeev Beniwal, and Ajay Singh Kilak reached

Raje’s residence.