Parliament to host 28th CSPOC, leaders from 53 Commonwealth countries to attend

New Delhi: India’s Parliament to host the 28th CSPOC in New Delhi from January 14-16, a significant inter-parliamentary event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on January 15 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, delivering a compelling keynote.

This event follows the October 2023 G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, also inaugurated by Modi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, CSPOC Chairperson, will preside over the conference. Established in 1969, CSPOC unites Speakers from 53 Commonwealth countries, supported by Canada, and operates on a robust two-year cycle. India was appointed as the host during the 25th Ottawa conference in 2020, with the formal handover taking place at the Kampala meeting in January 2024.

The programme begins on January 14 at Delhi’s Red Fort with a Standing Committee meeting chaired by Birla, followed by a guided tour and dinner.

The January 15 inauguration will feature discussions on AI, social media, and parliamentary innovation, with Modi engaging directly with delegates and participating in a group photo.

On January 16, sessions will focus on citizen participation, member security, and bolstering democratic institutions.

India previously hosted CSPOC in 1971, 1986, and 2010. Delegates arriving for 2026 will be

welcomed with a traditional Indian ceremony.

Following the conference, Birla will hand over chairmanship to the UK’s Sir Lindsay Hoyle, with a tour of Jaipur scheduled for January 17-18.

As of January 6, 2026, 59 Speakers and Presiding Officers have confirmed attendance, totalling 61 participants, with an anticipated 229 delegates overall.

This event underscores India’s expanding influence in global Parliamentary exchanges.