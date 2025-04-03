Parliament passes Immigration and Foreigners Bill with Rajya Sabha nod

New Delhi: Parliament approved a Bill to regulate immigration, entry and stay of foreigners in India, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod on Wednesday.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, was passed in Lok Sabha on March 27, 2025. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill by voice vote on Wednesday after various amendments moved by Opposition members were negated.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai attacked the previous Congress government and the TMC dispensation in West Bengal for “aiding” illegal immigrants enter the country and “facilitating” their stay by including their names in voters’ list and ration cards.

This was strongly objected to by the Congress and TMC members, who along with other Opposition parties’ MPs, staged a walkout from the Upper House.

One of the key provisions in the Bill is that anyone found to be using a forged passport or visa for entering India or staying in or exiting from the country will be punishable with a jail term of up to seven years and a fine which could extend to Rs 10 lakh.

The Bill also seeks to ensure a close monitoring of everyone who visits India. The proposed legislation also provides for mandatory reporting of information about foreigners by hotels, universities, other educational institutions, hospitals and nursing homes to enable tracking of overstaying foreigners.

During the discussion, Rai said: “As many as 26 members expressed their views on the Bill. It was necessary to bring this Bill to make our universities, education system and economy world class level.”

About the suggestion on referring the Bill to the standing committee, he stated that this Bill was brought after deep study of three years.

Rai stated that the Immigration Bureau is already in existence which was questioned by members. The bureau will be the only agency to deal with issues related to immigration and this is the system which is being followed worldwide, he said.

The minister said that all those people are welcomed in the country who come here for education, research and development work.

He also stressed that there is a need to deal with all those foreign nationals who are indulged in anti-national activities.

Rai said that the Bill provides for mandatory reporting of information about the admission in hospitals or their place of residence.

“We want people to visit this country and see the development works done by Modi ji and tell that to their countrymen. This Bill also addressed the smooth immigration of diaspora,” he said.