Parliament goes into month-long recess, to meet again on March 13

New Delhi: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday for a month-long recess and will meet again on March 13.



The first part of the Budget session saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to a debate on the ‘Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address’ and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Union Budget.

The session began on January 31 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

During the first part of the session, Sitharaman also replied to the general discussion on the Union Budget.

However, the first half of the Budget session was overshadowed by the Adani issue, with proceedings disrupted on the last day also.

In Rajya Sabha, the protesting opposition MPs, some of whom were named by the Chair, pressed their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named around eight MPs of the Opposition who were shouting slogans in the Well but did not specify the action against them.

Asking the Opposition to maintain decorum and allow the Question Hour to continue, he said, “Does the public expect us to be like this... It does not”.

“I am constrained on account of persistent obstruction and I would go to the extent of saying deliberate obstruction...,” he said.

The Chairman said that precious time had been lost already.

Before adjourning the House till next month, he warned, “Members, I am pleading with you for the last time. If the House is subjected to such kind of disturbance, disruption, violation of rules, I will be constrained to act as per expectations of the people.”

The House will now meet at 11 am on March 13.

On Friday, the chairman suspended Congress’ Rajani Patil for the remaining part of the budget session for circulating an unauthorised video of House proceedings.