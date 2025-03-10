Parliament gears up for crucial debates on ministry allocations in Budget session

New Delhi: With the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in full swing, commenced on Monday, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to engage in crucial discussions on demands and grants for various ministries this week.

These deliberations, essential in determining financial allocations for different sectors, will witness active participation from key political parties, each highlighting their respective priorities and concerns.

In the Rajya Sabha, some of the most significant ministries will be under scrutiny. On Tuesday, the Congress will lead the discussion on the Ministry of Education, focusing on key concerns and policy directions for the sector. This will be followed by a debate on the Railway Ministry on March 12, steered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Given the increasing demand for modernisation, expansion, and enhanced safety measures in the railway network, this session is expected to be particularly engaging.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will spearhead discussions on the Health Ministry on March 17, with deliberations likely to revolve around post-pandemic challenges, medical infrastructure, and policy reforms.

A day later, on March 18, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will take charge of the debate on the Home Ministry, addressing pressing concerns related to internal security, border management, and law enforcement.

Simultaneously, the Lok Sabha will witness discussions on the demands and grants for ministries concerning agriculture, Jal Shakti, and two others yet to be finalised by Speaker Om Birla.

Given the central role of agriculture in India’s economy, issues such as Minimum Support Price (MSP), farmer welfare, and agrarian reforms are expected to dominate the discourse.

The Jal Shakti Ministry, responsible for water resource management, will also be in focus, especially concerning water conservation efforts and rural water supply projects.