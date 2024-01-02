Parl security breach: Six accused undergo second face-to-face questioning

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police sleuths conducted a second round of in-person interrogations with the six accused who were detained in connection to the December 13 security breach in Parliament, according to sources on Tuesday.



Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Azad, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat are in police custody till January 5. They have been interrogated for their actual motive behind the security breach, the sources added.

According to a police source, Neelam and Manoranjan are being held at the office of the Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence Unit at New Friends Colony. The other four are being held at different units of the Special Cell.

They are being interrogated by separate teams of the Special Cell.

On December 30 and 31, they were brought to the Counter Intelligence Unit’s office for face-to-face questioning. The investigators wanted to corroborate the sequence of events and the role of each accused. The accused had undergone another round of face-to-face questioning on December 20.

All six have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.