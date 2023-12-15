Parl security breach ‘mastermind’ quiet man, recall his Kolkata neighbours

KOLKATA: Neighbours of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind in the Parliament security breach, were surprised to see his images on news channels, recalling him as a reserved individual who seldom engaged with the community at Burrabazar in Kolkata.

Papun Shaw, a tea stall owner at Rabindra Sarani in the Burrabazar area, the business district of the city, identified Jha as a ‘teacher’ who disappeared two years ago.

Shaw said, “He was known as a teacher, used to teach local students. A few years back, he came to the area and was living alone. He hardly used to interact with locals. At times he would have tea at my stall. He used to keep a very low profile. He suddenly left the area two years ago and never returned.”

Four individuals arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA, in addition to sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police sources reported that raids are underway at several locations to apprehend Lalit Jha, suspected to be the key conspirator.

Rajesh Shukla, Jha’s neighbour in Burrabazar, said, “He hardly spoke to locals. He used to teach the children at his rented place. We knew that his father was a watchman in the area. They were two brothers.”

Two years back, he left the area as they shifted to Baguiati in North 24 Parganas district, he said adding: “We couldn’t believe it to be Lalit as he was a nice guy.”

The Delhi Police has contacted Neelaksh Aich, founder of an NGO, to gather further information about Jha. Aich revealed that he had met Jha in April this year at a seminar on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata.