Parl security breach case: Court extends police custody of 4 accused till January 5

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday extended till January 5 the police custody of four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case, after the city police said they needed to uncover all those involved in the conspiracy.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi by 15 days on an application moved by the city police.

Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh told the court the accused were required to be quizzed further “to find out the entire conspiracy and to get to the root of the matter”.

The counsel for the accused opposed police’s application seeking further remand. The lawyer contended that based on the arguments put forward by the prosecutor, a maximum of three more days of custodial interrogation should be enough.

The court, meanwhile, directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to hand over a copy of the FIR to the counsel appearing for Neelam.

In a major security breach, two of them- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs. While two others- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside the Parliament House premises. Police have also arrested Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case. All are being interrogated in police custody.