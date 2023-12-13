Parl passes Bill to set up central tribal univ in Telangana

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to establish the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana after a nod from the Rajya Sabha.

The Upper House passed the The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, by voice vote in the absence of opposition members who had earlier staged a walk-out to press for their for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in the Lok Sabha.

Two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters

and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside the Parliament premises.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was cleared by the Lok Sabha last week.