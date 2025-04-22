Parl panel to discuss Competition Comm’s role in digital landscape next week

New Delhi: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is scheduled to discuss the evolving role of the Competition Commission in the economy, particularly in the digital landscape on April 28.

Senior officials from the corporate affairs ministry, including Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, are expected to brief the panel, which is headed by BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab. According to a notice, dated April 17, issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the ministry representatives will brief the committee on the subject ‘Evolving Role of Competition Commission of India in the Economy, particularly the Digital Landscape’.