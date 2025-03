Parl panel suggests penalties for IAS officers’ failure to file IPRs

New Delhi: A Parliamentary committee has suggested penalties or corrective actions against IAS officers if they fail to file their property details within the prescribed

time limit.

Ninety-one Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers did not file their immovable property returns (IPRs) in 2024 and 73 the year before, according to 145th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on the Demands for Grants (2025-26) pertaining to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The report was tabled in Parliament on March 27.

Vigilance clearance, mandatory to join certain posts, was denied to 15 IAS officers in 2023, 12 in 2022 and 14 in 2021, due to non-filing of IPRs for respective years.

The panel recommended that a centralised compliance monitoring mechanism may be established to ensure timely filing of IPRs by all IAS officers.

“This mechanism should involve creation of a dedicated task force within the department responsible for tracking and filing status of all officers.

Additionally, the committee proposes to introduce penalties or corrective actions for non-compliance, including automatic escalation

procedures for officers who fail to file their IPRs despite reminders,” the report said. This will strengthen accountability and ensure timely filing, making the process more robust and ensure greater adherence to the requirements, it said.

The panel also noted a shortage of 1,316 IAS officers and suggested swift action to enhance the recruitment process to meet the growing demands of public administration.

Of the total authorised strength of 6,858 IAS officers (including 4,781 direct recruits and 2,077 promotees), 5,542 (3,987 direct recruits, 1,555 promotees) are in positions.

“The existing shortage of 1,316 IAS officers significantly impacts administrative efficiency and governance across various levels of the government. Given the urgency of filling these vacant posts, swift action is needed to enhance the recruitment process and meet the growing demands of public administration,” the

report said.