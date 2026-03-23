Parl panel seeks update on Lokpal’s prosecution wing

New Delhi: A Parliamentary Committee has sought details of what all is being done to fully operationalise the inquiry and prosecution wings of the Lokpal, over a decade after a law governing it was enacted.



The law governing the anti-corruption ombudsman -- The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013 -- came into force on January 1, 2014. However, it began functioning only on March 27, 2019, following the appointment of its chairperson and members.

To discharge its statutory functions, Section 11 of the Act obligates the Lokpal to constitute an inquiry wing to be headed by a director of inquiry for conducting a preliminary inquiry into corruption-related offences.

The Lokpal Act also has a provision for the constitution of a prosecution wing headed by the ‘director of prosecution’ for the prosecution of public servants.

In its latest report, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice noted that the appointment of the Director of Inquiry and staffing of the inquiry wing in accordance with the approved organogram is still in process.

The committee, therefore, desires to be apprised of the present status of appointment of the director and the steps taken to operationalise the inquiry wing in its full statutory form, while ensuring coordination with existing investigative agencies, it said.

The panel, in its 160th report, said that the prosecution wing of the Lokpal has been formally constituted through an order dated June 6, 2025.

The committee noted that, at present, matters relating to prosecution are being handled through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has its own prosecution mechanism.

“While taking note of the constitution of the Prosecution Wing, the committee desires to be apprised of the present stage of operationalisation of the prosecution wing and the proposed roadmap for making it fully functional in accordance with the statutory framework,” the report said.